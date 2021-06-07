MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Many people woke up to police sirens on Betbeze St. and Mobile St. after two bodies were found lying on the road, shot to death.

The Mobile Police Department just before 8 a.m. today alerted media that police are investigating what appears to be a double homicide.

Police have not released names or ages, but they have confirmed it was two males. Residents worry it may have involved young people.

"All of it starts with discipline,” said Reginald Ennis, life-long Mobile resident.

He said most of the crime in the area involves young people, and it needs to be fixed.

"Most of these shootings and incidents are generally younger people, and they lack guidance,” he said. “We used to be able to talk to a kid or another parent could talk to someone else's kid. Nowadays, that doesn’t exist."

Another resident, who goes by the name Highway, agreed. Highway said too many kids are getting caught up in the violence.

"They don't know any better,” said Highway. “Until they get the right people in their ear, they are going to keep doing what they are doing.”

Lt. Christopher Levy said the Mobile Police Department has noticed the increase in crime, and they have plans to increase patrols.

"We have had a spike, and the age of both our offenders and our victims is younger, and that is very concerning,” said Levy.