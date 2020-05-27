MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two men have been charged with homicide by vehicle following a crash that killed an 18-year-old in Mobile County.
Devinee Saige Rooney died when her car was hit by another vehicle on Schillinger Road on Friday, May 22.
Rooney was a senior at Theodore High School and was killed four days before her graduation.
Investigators said Yaderik J Morales Madera, 21, of Mobile was driving the 2012 Honda Accord that struck Rooney's car. Two other vehicles were involved in the wreck including a 2013 Ford F-150 driven that was driven by Logan Woodruff, 22, of Mobile.
On Wednesday, May 27, Alabama State Troopers announced that Madera and Woodruff have been arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle.
No other details about what led up to the crash have been released by investigators.
