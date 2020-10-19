MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A shooting at a West Mobile apartment complex in broad daylight sent two people to the hospital.
MPD says they are still searching for the shooters.
Gunfire erupted at the Park West Apartments on Hillcrest Road around 1 PM, leaving two men shot.
For more than two hours Mobile Police investigators had the back corner of the complex cordoned off as they snapped pictures, dusted for finger prints and gathered evidence after the shooting.
“We heard a gunshot, we weren’t really sure what it was,” said Kevin Johnston. “It sounded like a gunshot and then we heard about three more.”
Johnston says his dog alerted him and his girlfriend to the danger just outside. Police say when they got to the scene they found two men shot, the victims telling them the suspects took off.
“We did hear verbal altercations,” Johnston said. “We heard it before, we heard it after, and we heard it going on a few minutes after too.”
Crime scene detectives focused a lot of effort on a white car that neighbors say they’ve never seen before.
Witnesses say the shooting happened near the car, right by the complex’s playground.
“I do feel safe here, but I guess not after now,” Johnston said. “I guess I’m kind of questioning where I’m living, but you know it happens.”
It is unclear what sparked the shooting.
The condition of the victims is unknown.
If you know anything, call police.
