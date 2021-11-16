MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A strange noise outside of a man's Midtown Mobile apartment early Tuesday morning led to a shooting sending two men to the hospital.

Mobile Police say just after midnight one of the victims heard the noise at the door only to find two masked men with guns.

“We’re in a gated community so to hear this news it’s shocking,” said one neighbor Monica Harris.

Harris has lived at the Village at Midtown Apartments on Stanton Road for about two years. She says she has always felt safe and never expected something like this to happen.

“I don’t really worry about my safety, but now I’m going to be more aware and vigilant and won’t be going out pretty late at midnight,” Harris said.

Investigators say once the man answered the door and spotted the guns he ran toward his bedroom.

Police say the armed intruders chased him firing multiple times hitting the victim in the chest area and right arm. Another man was also hit by the gunfire in his right foot, left knee, and right arm.

“If you’re going to find your way up in here to do bad stuff you are,” Harris said. “So, I’m definitely going to be more aware now and just rethinking a whole lot of stuff.”

Mobile Police say the two victims told detectives they do not know the suspects. Both gunmen ran from the gated apartment complex before police arrived.

“You never know in this world what’s going to happen,” Harris said. “It could be a gated community it could not be a gated community.”

Both victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

FOX10 News reached out to the apartment complex for comment, but never heard back.

If you know anything, call police.