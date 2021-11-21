Two men shot dead in SUV on Rangeline Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said two men are dead after an early morning shooting on Rangeline Road.
Officers were called to the area on Rangeline south of Rabbit Creek around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday.
Officers said they found a 23-year-old man and 36-year-old man inside an SUV dead from gunshot wounds.
The names of the victims have not been released. Officers have not revealed any details about the suspected shooter or shooters.
