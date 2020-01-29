MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police released new information about two men who were shot at a gas station on Airport Boulevard Tuesday night.
Investigators said the call came in just before 9 p.m. from the Shell station on Airport just west of I-65.
According to police, two men got into an argument at the store and went outside. Officers said the argument turned into a physical fight that ended with both men wounded.
The victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.
