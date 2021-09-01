MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The City of Mobile in partnership with The American Red Cross opened two shelters this week in Mobile for Louisiana evacuees, but a city spokesman says those shelters are already at or near capacity.
In an Instagram post the city said, “Springhill Rec Center and Seals Community Center will be providing shelter in the area for as long as needed. Any scheduled programming has been cancelled while the centers are being used as shelters.”
The City of Mobile is looking at possibly opening at least one more shelter soon.
