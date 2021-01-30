MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – Two Mobile teens were arrested Saturday night and charged with murder.
18-year-old Mary Cheyenne Butler and 19-year-old Selena Grace Tisdale were booked just after 7:00 PM.
According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Jail Log, Butler and Tisdale were arrested using the same case number. The details on the crime the two allegedly committed has not been released.
FOX10 News has reached out to Mobile Police for more information.
