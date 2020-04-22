Two nursing homes in Mobile are now dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the facilities.
Wednesday evening, Crowne Health Care reported 95 cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths. Currently 20 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 are in the facility, 24 are in local hospitals. 48 employees tested positive for COVID-19, three are hospitalized. One of the deaths was an employee.
Just 3 miles down the road Lynwood Healthcare also reported cases. FOX 10 News did reach out on specific numbers but we haven't heard back.
“Diagnose, isolate, and prevent the spread,” said Dr. Bert Eichold, Mobile County Health Officer.
Eichold said that's the plan for now, the goal is to protect our most vulnerable.
“We’re sorry to separate the family members from their loved ones, but we really cannot allow this virus to get in to this population, if at all possible,” he said.
The cleaning and disinfecting process has begun for Crowne Health Care. The big guns were called in for help.
“The national guard was requested for their assistance on decontaminating nursing homes, I’m not sure if Lynwood is going to go through that process,” Eichold explained.
Dr. Eichold said there are more than 30 assisted living facilities or nursing homes in Mobile County. He said almost 90% of them don't have any COVID-19 cases.
"A large percentage of the facilities have not had a case, knock on wood, we will continue to work closely with them and there’s just many moving parts," Dr. Eichold explained.
Lynwood Healthcare reported cases but did not confirm a number. Lynwood released a statement, click here.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson said the city stepped in almost immediately to help.
"Public Safety Director Jim Barber reached out to them and we sent as much PPE as we had and that they requested that we could to assist them but we also sent some testing equipment and also coordinated the testing of their employees to see which employees were shedding the virus at that time,” Stimpson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.