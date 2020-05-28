It's a special day for two very special people on the Gulf Coast. Julian and John Farill are celebrating their 90th Birthday today.
The Farill brothers are both Korean war veterans who served in the armed forces until they were 60 years old.
Did I mention they were twins?
“We’re identical twins. We were mirror twins," said John and Julian Farill.
They're two of a kind, cut from the same cloth.
“Our daddy couldn’t tell us apart,” said John Farill.
Julian and John were born on May 28th, 1960 in Evergreen, Alabama.
They joined the military at a very young age. They spent their entire careers side by side.
“We owned a car together, never argued over it. We went into the reserve when we were 17 for 4 years,” John said.
They're so identical, they said people have a hard time telling them a part. Even more so when they were younger and wearing military uniforms.
“Nobody could tell us a part. One of us slept in the top bunk. One of us in the bottom bunk. You had duty watch 4 days, 8-12," said John Farill. “We’d have to put a big sign on our bunk, ‘wake him up’.”
They both served in the armed forces for decades, finally retiring in 1990 at age 60.
Twinning even in marriage, John and Julian both met the loves of their lives together in a joint ceremony. The both lost their wives in recent years but had long and loving marriages.
“But when we married, you could tell which one, Barbara or Billie and then he knew which one we were,” Julian Farill said.
Like everyone else, the Farill brothers had to quarantine for COVID-19. Julian hunkered down in Mobile. He said his daughter took his car to make sure he wouldn't leave.
John flew up to North Carolina to quarantine in the mountains with his children. Believe it or not, even thousands of miles away, they were doing the exact same thing. Weaving a basket.
“That’ll keep you busy. I never left the house when I was up in North Carolina," said Farill.
Although they live away from each other now, one in Mobile, the other in Pensacola, they're never far a part.
“We call each other every day 2 or 3 times a day. Then I come over here to visit him and lots of times he’ll go back and stay with me," John Farill explained.
“I don’t have one of them fancy phones..when it rings I know who it is…him,” Julian Farill said.
As they celebrate 90 years, John and Julian can easily say, they're happy, still laughing, still driving...
“We drive better than them people out there with their face stuck in the phone,” Julian added.
...And still looking good. Yet the most important thing to them at 90, is that they're still together.
“That's the thing about Mirror twins, you always got a friend,” John added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.