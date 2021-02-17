MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two people are dead following a Wednesday house fire on Dr. Thomas Avenue in Mobile.
Firefighters were first called to the scene around 6:30. They said the house was a total loss and the fire so intense it melted the siding to a neighboring house.
Later in the evening, Mobile Fire-Rescue said they found the two victims. The Mobile Police Department is now investigating the deaths.
