MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two people were shot at gas station on Airport Boulevard Tuesday night.
Investigators said the call came in just before 9 p.m. at the Shell station on Airport just west of I-65.
Police said the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. One was taken to University Hospital, the other was taken to Springhill Medical Center.
MPD detectives searched the scene for clues and found a handgun. Officers were also checking security video to try and find out what happened there.
No names have been released.
An animal control officer was also called to the scene to take a dog out of a vehicle that may be involved with the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.