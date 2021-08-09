MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two people were shot at a church in Mobile on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. at Amity Missionary Baptist Church on St. Stephens Road.

According to Deacon Thomas Young, the church was celebrating its 100th anniversary when the shots rang out. Young said most of the congregation was in the back of the building and took cover.

Police on Sunday said a woman shot a man after the church service. The woman also had a gunshot wound. Both were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators labeled the shooting a "domestic incident."

Police on Monday said that Linda Walker, 58, will be charged and transported to Mobile County Metro Jail pending her release from the hospital.

The MPD says an investigation has determined the Walker entered the church armed with a gun after church services. Police say she pointed the gun at the victim and another individual.

The victim attempted to disarm the subject when the gun discharged and struck Walker in her right arm, police said. The bullet exited her right arm and struck the victim in his right leg, police said.