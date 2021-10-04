SEMMES, Ala. (WALA)- Residents in the Winchester subdivision had some unwanted visitors last night. Two hooded men were caught on camera going from house to house looking for unlocked cars throughout the neighborhood.

“They’re going around flipping car handles to see what car doors were open and that’s how they’re getting in,” said Police Chief Friend.

In this video, one of them is seen looking into the camera while walking through a yard. And in this video, one of them walks up to a car but turns around when the camera’s spotlight hits him. He and his partner then move on to another house.

The Mobile County Sherrif’s Office says so far there are about six or seven cars that were broken into. The stolen items include money, a phone, a gym bag, and a diaper bag. The big stolen item was a 9 mm handgun. Semmes Police Chief Todd Friend is urging people to protect their valuables.

“We want to stress to everyone that it’s important to take your valuables out of your cars and lock your cars at night before you go inside," said Chief Friend. "It’s extremely important that things are not visible in your car.”

The Sherrif’s office also mentioned that one of the suspects was traveling on a bike and they were able to get fingerprints off one of the car doors. If you have any information about these car thefts you’re asked to call the Mobile County Sherrif’s Office.