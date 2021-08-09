MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police spent Monday night searching for two people who jumped out of a car after a blazing fast high-speed chase ended in Irvington.

It started in Mobile when police said an officer spotted a vehicle at Pleasant Valley Road and Montlimar that had been 'involved in criminal activity.'

When the officer tried to stop the car, the driver took off, leading police on a chase that went more than 20 miles through Mobile and into Irvington.

Investigators said four people in total were in the vehicle. The officer reported that he saw guns being passed in the car.

It came to an end when the driver found himself at the dead-end of Murray Heights Drive off of Highway 90.

Two people got out of the car and ran into the woods. They were able to get away from police and remain on the run.

Police said the two other people in the car were taken into custody. They are identified as Austin Jones, 20, and Jerius D. Lummus, 21. Both face charges of receiving stolen property and marijuana possession.

According to police, three stolen guns were recovered from the vehicle.