UPDATE: According to MCSO, Colton Ketchum and Lauren Finney have been identified as suspects and are wanted for the murder of Edward Rivers, Jr., who was found dead this morning.

If anyone has any information about their whereabouts, please contact Mobile County Sheriff's Office 251-574-8633.

CITRONELLE, Ala. --Captain Paul Burch with MCSO confirmed that a man was brutally beaten on private property and dumped on Frazier Cemetery Rd. early this morning.

A motive for the crime could have been a dispute over property according to Burch.

MCSO is actively looking for a suspect, 19 year old Colton Trent Ketchum.

MCSO believes the suspect to still be in the area, and if anyone should see him, they should call the sheriff’s department.