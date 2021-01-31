MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police charged two teenaged girls with felony murder in connection to a deadly shooting in West Mobile.
Investigators said 21-year-old Bradley Nall was found shot to death inside an SUV that crashed into a fence around 3 a.m. Saturday on Randlett Drive.
Later that night, police arrested and charged 18-year-old Mary Butler and 19-year-old Selena Tisdale with felony murder.
Detectives have not yet said who may have fired the shot that killed Nall.
