MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Mobile Police have charged two teens in connection with the Randlett Drive murder case.
Mobile police say through the course of their investigation they have arrested 18 year old Mary Butler and 19 year old Selena Tisdale and charged them with felony murder for their involvement with the death of Bradley Nall.
Police officials say that Mr. Nall was found early Saturday morning in a vehicle with a fatal gunshot wound in the 2300 block of Randlett Drive.
Mobile Police say there is still an active investigation into this crime.
