MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)--According to recently released court documents, Anthony Macpherson and Lucy Rutledge--both 17-years-old-- who have been charged in the murder of 19-year-old Tavon Holder on Thanksgiving night, met up with Holder to sell him marijuana.
The records show Macpherson is accused of shooting Holder twice in his back at an apartment complex off of Old Pascagoula Road.
Rutledge is accused of “assisting” Macpherson.
In addition to murder, Macpherson and Rutledge are also charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
Rutledge, whose bond was set at $75,000 has been released from jail.
As of Tuesday afternoon Macpherson was still in jail on $125,000 bond.
The teens will be back in court on Wednesday, December 2.
