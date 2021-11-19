MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two men were the victims of a robbery Thursday night reported at a local Mobile church.

That robbery happened at All Saints Episcopal Church on South Ann Street.

Five juveniles have been arrested for the crime and taken to the Strickland Youth Center.

Both of the victims in this case are homeless, and were held at gunpoint.

One of the victims Howard Rogers says this is the first time anything like this has ever happened to him.

"I said please don't hurt him or I," Rogers pleaded. "Take what you want and go. We don't have any money, we're homeless."

Rogers says he and his friend Larry sleep on the church grounds and think the boys might have been watching them.

"They come around the side there and they attack him first," Rogers said. "They woke him up and they demanded money from him."

According to Mobile Police the five juveniles aged 13-15 used two fake firearms to hold these two men at gunpoint.

The guns may not have been real, but the emotions were.

"I just, I mean, I was actually terrified," Rogers recalled. "I actually thought because of their aggressiveness they were gonna shoot us and I flinched a few times because he stuck the gun in my face."

The Rev. Jim Flowers is the Rector at the church.

He says they're aware of the homeless population sleeping on the church grounds they just don't encourage it.

"We've seen a spike upward in homelessness on and around our property. So yeah its definitely an issue," Reverend Flowers said.

Reverend Flowers says that issue has grown from one or two homeless people to almost a dozen.

Flowers says while they don't want to turn anyone away, they also don't want to become a victim to these crimes.

"We walk the fine line between trying to be welcoming and then also to protect our property and the people who are here," Flowers said. "We discourage that but at the same time we want to respect their dignity recognizing that homelessness is a very complicated problem."

No one was hurt in the robbery. The victims say the few things that were stolen, they did get back.