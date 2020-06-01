MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Walmart said two of its stores in Mobile will be closing early Monday evening.
The Walmart on the I-65 Service Road and the store on Rangeline Road in Tillman's Corner will both close at 6 p.m. Monday and reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Walmart did not give a reason for the move, but Mobile Police were called to the parking lots of both stores Sunday night after a protest on Airport Boulevard was broken up with tear gas and the protesters moved to other locations.
