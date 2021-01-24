MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It was late unwelcomed visitor. Hurricane Zeta slammed into the Gulf Coast in late October as a Category 2 storm.
It would take nearly two months for seven counties in Alabama to be declared a federal disaster. Nearly three months after that -- calls for help are still coming in to FEMA for assistance.
"You still have people that are realizing now that they do need assistance -- because they haven't been able to do it on their own or been able to get help from other agencies," said Mike Wade, FEMA Spokesperson.
The deadline to apply for Hurricane Zeta FEMA assistance is Monday, February 8th.
Wade says so far they've provided more than $14.3-million in direct assistance -- including $8.5-million in housing assistance -- for those uninsured or under-insured in the seven counties approved in Alabama (Mobile, Clarke, Dallas, Marengo, Perry, Washington, and Wilcox).
"Insurance is really there first line of defense," said Wade. "Our goal is to make their home safe, sanitary, and functional -- so they can continue to make their long-term repairs."
Because of COVID -- FEMA is doing virtual inspections of homes and property. Wade admits it can be a long process, but says don't give up.
"Just staying vigilant and keeping up with the process. It can be very time consuming and sometimes it feels kind of difficult. But we are doing everything we can do to help people get back on their feet and hopefully make their lives a little bit better," said Wade.
Again, the deadline to apply for Zeta FEMA assistance is February 8th. The easiest ways to apply are by calling 1-800-621-3362, FEMA's app or by logging on to disasterassistance.gov.
