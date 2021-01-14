PRICHARD, Ala. --On December 31, 2020, police units responded to 1117 W. Main St in reference to a shooting call.
Upon arrival, officers found a black male subject lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was then transported to the hospital. The victim was identified as David Lamar Green.
According to Prichard Police Department, two black female subjects, Kiya Henderson and Jessica Monique Hall, were then taken in for questioning.
They were later arrested and charged with 1st degree assault.
The victim then died as a result of his injury.
Charges have since then been upgraded to murder for the two subjects.
A clear motive has not yet been determined, but according to Prichard PD, it is known that the victim was a frequent patron at this business, and known by both women.
The case is still under investigation, and has been presented to the Mobile County DA’s Office for further prosecution.
