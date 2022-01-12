MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department named Tyler Murphy as the Officer of the Month for December 2021. He is commended for helping to prevent thefts in one neighborhood and for his assistance in locating a suspect found committing other crimes while out on bond for murder.

Murphy joined the department in March 2020 and works patrol in the Third Precinct.

On Dec. 3, Murphy was dispatched to a 911 hang up call. While servicing the call, he observed and made contact with a suspicious person in the area. Murphy identified the man, who active warrants for 14 counts of possession of a forged instrument third degree, possession of burglar’s tools, theft of property third degree, and two counts of receiving stolen property fourth degree. Murphy’s awareness likely prevented thefts in that particular area, MPD said.

On Christmas Day, Murphy was out assisting another unit in locating a wanted suspect, who had fled on foot from officers near St. Stephens Road and St. Charles Avenue. Murphy canvassed the area where the suspect fled and located a firearm.

When the suspect was apprehended, he confessed that he was in possession of the weapon. The suspect was out on bond for murder. He was charged with attempting to elude, no pistol permit, certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol, domestic violence second degree and domestic violence third degree.

During the month of December, Murphy responded to 94 calls for service and backed on 48 other calls for service. He made 19 felony and 17 misdemeanor arrests and issued 58 tickets.