MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Known for their musical stylings and uniforms resembling those of the American Revolution, the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps made their first stop in south Alabama.

“A lot of people have never seen us before so getting to interact everyday with people that this is brand new keeps it fresh and exciting,” said Staff Sgt. Erin Morgan.

The corps started the day at Daphne Middle School doing one of their favorite things. Spending time with students.

“We love interacting with students they always have the most interesting questions. They always shake things up,” said Morgan.

Today’s performance was rewarding not just for the musicians, but for the students as well.

“It shows the kids that are in band that there is a life in band. You can work for our national army,” said eighth grader Lucy Foster.

Across the bay, the corps marched their way into Government Plaza to perform for a packed atrium before receiving a key to the city after a performance that members of the crowd won’t soon forget.

“My fourth great great grandfather Cornelius Wilson served as a drummer and fifer for George Washington in Valley Forge," said Sheila Shell. "So this was a real emotional experience for me.”

This trip for them is historic, but it wouldn’t be complete without taking in Mardi Gras. Luckily for them, they got a little taste at last night’s parade before taking to the streets themselves.

“Our eyes were opened last night and we had so much fun at the parade last night and so we got a little taste of that and we’re so excited to see more tonight,” Morgan.