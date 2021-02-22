MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Richard Moore, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama, announced that he is officially retiring from his position on Friday.
U.S. Attorneys are appointed by the President, and it is normal practice for the appointees to retire or resign from office when there is a shift in the White House.
Moore was appointed by former President Trump in 2017. President Biden will choose his replacement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.