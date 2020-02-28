WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution introduced by U.S. Senators Doug Jones (D-Ala.) and Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) to memorialize the discovery of the Clotilda, the last known ship to bring enslaved Africans to the United States.
“By passing this resolution, the United States Senate has recognized the monumental significance of the Clotilda and the resilience of its descendants,” Jones said. “It is my sincere hope that we can use this an as an opportunity to further educate our society and to have meaningful conversations about racial injustice and how to continue moving our state forward.”
Shelby said, “I am pleased that we are taking the proper steps to memorialize the recent discovery of the Clotilda in the Mobile River. This remarkable site – which has been preserved by local residents, historians, and scientists – represents and honors the heritage and many unique traditions of the historic Africatown community. Further, the efforts to maintain and protect the Clotilda will provide important educational value and opportunities for years to come.”
The Clotilda arrived in Mobile Bay in 1860, 53 years after the United States Congress banned the importation of enslaved people in 1807. Following the end of the Civil War in 1865, some of the captives who were brought to the United States aboard the Clotilda settled in the area now known as Africatown.
On May 22, 2019, the Alabama Historical Commission and a team of scientists confirmed that wreckage found in the Mobile River was the Clotilda.
"How wonderful it is for the entire Africatown community that something intended for such evil, as was Clotilda's last voyage, has blossomed into an abundance of good for so many people. To have a resolution passed in the United States Senate that will forever be a part of the congressional record recognizing the Africatown community is monumental,” said Darron Patterson, President of the Clotilda Descendants Association.
The Fiscal Year 2020 appropriations bill included $500,000 for the Smithsonian Institution to support excavation, education, and community engagement around discovery of the Clotilda.
The bill also expanded eligibility for Civil Rights grants under the Historic Preservation Fund to include recently discovered sites of the transatlantic slave trade, including the Clotilda.
