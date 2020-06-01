MOBILE, Ala. --The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) today announced a $8.8 million grant award to the City of Mobile (WAVE Transit), in Mobile, Alabama as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed by President Donald J. Trump on March 27, 2020.
Wave Transit will use the grant funds for maintenance and operation of its fixed-route and paratransit services, as well as capital expenses such as upgrading its fare collection system,
which are necessary to maintain during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
See FTA’s apportionment tables for the totals apportioned to each area. (This funding is based on the agency’s current request and may not represent the full amount the agency will receive.)
“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
In addition to the CARES Act funding, FTA issued a Safety Advisory that prompts transit agencies to develop and implement policies and procedures regarding face coverings and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces, physical separation, and hand hygiene consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidance. CARES Act funding can be used to cover 100 percent of these costs.
