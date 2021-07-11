UMS-Wright pitcher Maddux Bruns selected by Dodgers in MLB Draft

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers selected a high schooler from Mobile with their pick in the first round of the MLB Draft.

Left-handed pitcher Maddux Bruns from UMS-Wright was the 29th overall pick.

This past season, Bruns was named Mr. Baseball by the Alabama Sports Writers Association and the Alabama Player of the Year by Gatorade.

Bruns had already committed to play college baseball for Mississippi State. He will now have the choice to continue with the Bulldogs or join the Dodgers.