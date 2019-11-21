MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- UMS-Wright thanking first responders with a fest Thursday evening.
A little entertainment from the school's Upper School "Wright Singers" kicked things off -- before area first responders were treated to an early Thanksgiving dinner.
On hand for the dinner were more than 40 first responders and their families (Mobile Police, Mobile County Sheriff's Office, Mobile Fire-Rescue, Paramedics). Also on hand were the school's leadership team and members of the Downtown Church to help serve.
Students also made "thank you" cards to show their appreciation.
"There's just a lot of commitments from them for the safety and welfare of the students. So they are here in a lot of different capacities throughout the year and this is just a chance for us to say thank you being here and your families most importantly," said Doug Barber, UMS-Wright Head of School.
"They've been incredibly gracious. We've come to campus a couple of times recently -- got to show off the trucks to the kids. And so we really appreciate getting to see these kinds of cards to let us know we're appreciated out in the field," said Captain Bill Erickson, Mobile Fire-Rescue.
It was quite the spread there -- the meal was prepared by Valley Foods cafeteria staff.
