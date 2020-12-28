Mobile firefighters pulled an unconscious woman from a burning home Monday morning.
The fire started around 10 a.m. at a house on Julie Street just north of Mobile Regional Airport.
Crews went through the home and found the victim. No details about her condition have been released. No one else was found in the home.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, saving most of the structure. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
