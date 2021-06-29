MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- United Airlines has placed an order for 70 Airbus A321neo aircraft, and the airplane maker says a significant number of the newly-ordered aircraft will be produced at the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile.

According to Airbus, the new order complements existing orders from United for 50 A321XLR aircraft, bringing the total commitment from the airline to 120 A321 aircraft.

“Such a significant order from a great airline like United underscores that the A321neo offers unmatched capabilities, operating economics, and passenger friendliness,” said Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer for a news release. “No other aircraft can do what the A321neo can do, and the Airbus team is most gratified by United’s strong affirmation of its premium status. The A321neo will complement United’s future A321XLR aircraft, together creating a privileged segment on its own.”

The A321neo is in such high demand globally is that the aircraft provides superior environmental performance with the lowest CO₂ emissions per seat in its class, the manufacturer says. The A321neo’s lower carbon footprint will support United along its journey to reduce the airline’s CO₂ emissions 100% by 2050, Airbus says.

Globally, as of the end of May 2021, the A320neo family of planes had achieved 7,400 firm orders from 121 customers, according to Airbus.