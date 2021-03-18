MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - United Way of Southwest Alabama is making sure every Mobile County Public Schools student in grades four and above as well as every teacher and staff member receives reusable cloth facemasks to protect them against COVID-19.

It is a partnership between United Way Worldwide, the Business Roundtable and the CDC Foundation called America’s Mask Challenge. The masks are provided by HanesBrands, which donated a total of 25 million masks nationwide. Hanes has followed CDC guidelines to ensure that the masks meet appropriate safety standards.

“On behalf of Mobile County Public Schools, I would like to thank United Way of Southwest Alabama and its partners for this incredible donation,” said Mobile County Public Schools Superintendent Chresal D. Threadgill. “As part of #TeamMCPSS, United Way is doing its part to protect our children and employees during this pandemic. Partnerships like this benefit our children and families, which benefit our entire community.”

Mobile County Public Schools was selected to receive 238,500 masks through the Challenge.

All teachers, staff and students in grade four and up will receive one package of five masks.

“United Way of Southwest Alabama is happy to partner with MCPSS to ensure the health and safety of all students, faculty and staff,” said Trista Stout-Walker, Vice President of Community Impact at UWSWA.

This distribution aligns with UWSWA’s Health and Education Building Blocks.