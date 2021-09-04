MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Paint brushes and rollers in hand as United Way of Southwest Alabama added a pop of color to Downtown Mobile.

Volunteers completing the art piece, bringing the side of their building on St. Francis street to life.

"Public art really speaks to people, it tells a story and it brightens people's day," said volunteer Lucy Gafford.

The mural is a part of a bigger project, United Way has been working hard to raise money to get children off of their waiting lists and get them the resources they need.

"This was a special initiative which was geared to raise some additional funds so we can help get kids off of big brothers, big sisters waiting list, off of our imagination library reading list," said Marketing Specialist and Labor Liaison for United Way, Leslie Schrader.

Each piece of the painting represented something special to United Way and the community they serve, "the design really came from our building blocks which are health, education, financial stability and life's basic essentials," said Schrader.

It's a painting worth a thousand words, "so many different programs that they do in the community. You know the fundraising efforts they put forth. The educational work that they do," said Gafford, "and it shows the sun and this bright tree and its growth and all these great things that they do and how their growing and constantly evolving to fit the needs of the community.

United Way said the next step is to allow children from those waiting lists to add to the mural later on this year.