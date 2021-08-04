United Way of Southwest Alabama relaunches Project Blueprint training program on August 5

MOBILE, Ala. --On August 5, United Way of Southwest Alabama (UWSWA) will kick-off the Project Blueprint (PBP) Class of 2021. PBP is an initiative of UWSWA designed to assist partner agencies and other nonprofit organizations become more inclusive and reflective of our diverse community.

Upon completion of a series of informative classes, PBP graduates are trained and available for placement on local nonprofit boards and committees.

This year, fifteen participants from Mobile and Washington Counties will spend twenty-one hours participating actively in a comprehensive curriculum that will cover the detailed workings of UWSWA, the responsibilities and functions of volunteer boards, time management, leadership training and team building.

As a way to work toward more inclusive United Way systems and communities across the country, United Way of America first initiated the PBP program in 1988.

That year, twenty-three communities across the country were selected from nearly 100 applicants to conduct demonstration projects that are now used as models by other United Way’s nationwide.

Each year, participants are recruited in a variety of ways ranging from the formal process when CEOs are asked to nominate a candidate, word of mouth from PBP graduates themselves or by responding to a call for applicants published on social media outlets.

PBP graduates currently serve at all levels of UWSWA such as Board of Trustees, the Community Investment Committee, Admissions and special projects like Day of Caring. Local businesses and nonprofit agencies benefit from these volunteers, as do a majority of the United Way of Southwest Alabama agencies.

For more information on how to participate in the next Project Blueprint class, or a list of the participants, contact United Way of Southwest Alabama at 251.433.3624.