MOBILE, Ala. --The University of Mobile is accepting applications for a new Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice program, the first and only DNAP program in a four-state region including Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Georgia.

The 36-month doctoral degree program is designed for students on a path to becoming Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists.

The curriculum is offered in a blended format, combining on-site and online learning. Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree and more than one full year of critical care nursing experience.

Students earning the DNAP are eligible to take the National Certification Examination required to become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.

The new doctoral program provides more career options for healthcare professionals and is a response to the increasing demand nationwide for nurse anesthetist practitioners.

The specialty is expected to grow by more than 30 percent in the next decade, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

University of Mobile President Lonnie Burnett said the Christian university is uniquely positioned to meet that need.

“The University of Mobile has a solid reputation for graduating highly-trained, compassionate healthcare professionals who are providing exceptional care in our community and beyond,” Burnett said.

“Students in our new Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice program will benefit from the university’s longstanding relationships with all of the major hospitals in our area, and our state-of-the-art Center for Excellence in Healthcare Practice,” he said.

The Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice in UM’s new School of Nurse Anesthesia will begin in August 2021, pending initial accreditation and approval by the Council on Accreditation of Nurse Anesthesia Educational Programs this summer.

Applications may be accepted now, but students may not enroll until initial accreditation is granted.

To learn more or apply for admission to classes beginning August 2021, visit umobile.edu/dnap. For more information, call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222.