MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile announced new dates for Spring Semester 2021 that extend the holiday break between semesters. Classes will start a week later on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Officials say the later start date will allow more time to pass between the major holiday season and when students return to campus. The period including Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s is predicted to have a high potential for spikes in COVID-19 infections.
The last day for on-ground classes for Fall Semester 2020 is Tuesday, Nov. 24, with final exams given online Nov. 30 through Dec. 3.
The revised Spring Semester 2021 academic calendar includes the two-day President’s Holiday on Feb. 15-16 and Good Friday holiday on April 2, when the university is closed. There will be no spring break, and classes will be in session March 8-12. Graduation will be held as previously scheduled on Saturday, May 8, at 10 a.m. on the Great Commission Lawn on campus.
All other dates including exams, last day of classes and graduation remain the same. Following is the full revised academic calendar for Spring Semester 2021, also found online at umobile.edu/coronavirus
Revised Academic Calendar for SPRING 2021
• Wednesday, January 13, 2021 – Faculty report back to campus
• Monday, January 18, 2021 – Martin Luther King Day (UM Closed)
• First day of traditional Term 1 – Tuesday, January 19, 2021
• Last day of traditional Term 1 – Thursday, May 6, 2021
• Monday and Tuesday, February 15 and 16, 2021 – Holidays (UM Closed)
• Remove Spring Break –Monday, March 8 through Friday, March 12, 2021 (ALL classes in session)
• Friday, April 2, 2021 – Good Friday (UM Closed)
• Final Exams for Term 1 – Monday, May 3 through Thursday, May 6, 2021
• 1st 8-week term (Term 2) Tuesday, January 19 – Thursday, March 11, 2021
• 2nd 8-week term (Term 3) Monday, March 15 – Thursday, May 6, 2021
• 1st 6-week term (NU Term 4) Tuesday, January 19 – Friday, February 26, 2021
• 2nd 4-week term (NU Term 5) Monday, March 1 – Friday, March 26, 2021
• 3rd 6-week term (NU Term 6) Monday, March 29 – Thursday, May 6, 2021
• All graduating senior grades due – Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 2 pm
• Graduation is scheduled for Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 10 am
• All other final grades are due – Monday, May 10, 2021 at 2 pm
