MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The University of Mobile's athletic director and head baseball coach passed away after he collapsed on campus Tuesday.
Mike Jacobs died from an apparent heart attack. He was 64-years-old.
Jacobs spent 30 years at the University of Mobile and was the school's first baseball coach. He was named athletic director in the Summer of 2019.
Before arriving at the University of Mobile in 1990, Jacobs was the head baseball coach at UMS-Wright. Jacobs played college baseball at the University of South Alabama and was the leading hitter for the Jaguars in 1976.
Jacobs was inducted into the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in February 2018.
He leaves behind his wife, two sons, and eight grandchildren.
