MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is accepting applications for the Alternative Master of Arts in Education program for college graduates interested in teaching.

Summer courses offered online are registering students now.

The program is designed for people who have earned baccalaureate and/or graduate degrees in non-education programs and wish to obtain A-level certification in either Early Childhood or Elementary Education. Classes are offered in a blended format with some evening classes on campus, some online classes as well as student teaching.

The Alternative Master of Arts in Education program provides a great alternative route for those already with a degree thinking of teaching, says Debra Chancey, dean of the School of Education at the University of Mobile.

“This is a great opportunity for professionals who are looking to enter the education field. Classes are held either online or in the evenings for students with full-time jobs. You’re taught by highly qualified professors with experience in the education field, and the small class sizes allow professors to build a relationship with students, to make sure they are getting the best education they can. Teachers are in high demand at the moment, so this is the perfect opportunity to move into a rewarding career field,” said Chancey.

For more information or to apply to the Alternative Master of Arts in Education program or other UM graduate programs, please visit umobile.edu/graduateprograms or call Enrollment Services at 251-442-2222.