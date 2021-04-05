MOBILE, Ala. -- University of Mobile Online Programs is accepting applications for students interested in flexible online programs leading to bachelor’s degrees in business administration, psychology or organizational leadership.

“With University of Mobile Online Programs, students have the same ‘Higher Education for a Higher Purpose’ that on-campus students receive. The difference is that courses are taught fully online in 8-week sessions, making this an extremely flexible program for college students of any age,” said Dr. Todd Greer, vice president for academic affairs at the Christian university for a news release.

That news release says UM Online replaces the university’s adult degree programs that were limited to adult students over a certain age. Now, UM Online offers fully online degree programs to college students of all ages. The expanded online degree program gives more options for all students to choose online or on-campus programs that offer the best fit for their schedules.

Greer said the impact of the pandemic on education in general, and higher education in particular, showed the need to diversify the ways students receive academic instruction.

“During the pandemic, we learned that universities such as the University of Mobile that could quickly adapt to a rapidly changing environment had an advantage, and our students had an advantage. That need to respond to systemic changes and adapt to new ways of providing higher education to students will continue, even as the pandemic recedes. UM Online is one way in which we are leaning into this new reality,” Greer said.

He said the university will add more fully online degree programs in the near future.

Detailed program and application information can be found at umobile.edu/umonline, or call University of Mobile Enrollment Services at 251-442-2222.

The online Bachelor of Science in Business Administration provides a course of study that prepares student to succeed in business with knowledge of business management, critical thinking skills, effective communication skills, application of appropriate technology, and application of Christian values and ethics in business decision-making.

The online Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science in Psychology prepares students for graduate school or careers in multiple arenas, including psychology, social work and counseling. The program provides a broad overview of the field of psychology, including an understanding of terminology, principles, and theories of individual behavior and mental processes.

The online Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership is designed to build skills necessary for positions in human resources, management, counseling and other service-oriented positions. It includes studies in philosophy, world politics, religion and ethics. The degree emphasizes communication, critical thinking and interpersonal relations skills.