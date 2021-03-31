MOBILE, Ala. – University of Mobile Give Day 2021 is April 6, and the Christian university is calling on UM family and friends to support “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose” with a donation to the Annual Fund.

UM Give Day is a 36-hour online event that begins Tuesday, April 6, and will be celebrated across University of Mobile social media platforms. UM alumni, faculty, staff, students and friends of the university can make a tax-deductible gift in a variety of ways: online, by text, phone or mail.

Updates, videos and news about UM Give Day will be posted throughout the day on the university’s social media channels. Those who give and support the university are encouraged to invite others through their own social media to be part of the event.

Gifts received during the UM Give Day campaign will go toward the Annual Fund to support the areas of greatest need. Gifts can be made before April 6 and still count toward the total raised for Give Day.

Gifts may be made in the following ways:

Online at umobile.edu/giveday

Text umgiveday to 243725

Call the Advancement Office at 251.442.2585

Mail a check to University of Mobile Advancement Office, 5735 College Pkwy., Mobile, AL 36613.

“Every gift, big or small, can make a substantial difference in the lives of students and empower the next generation of leaders to fulfill their Great Commission calling,” said Dr. Bruce Earnest, vice president for advancement.

UM Give Day 2021 kicks off as the University of Mobile is celebrating its 60th Diamond Anniversary throughout the year. Founded by Alabama Baptists, the Christian university has been named the #1 Best Small College in Alabama with the #1 Best College Dorms in Alabama by the ranking site Niche.com.