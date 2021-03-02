MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is preparing for a return to normal for fall semester 2021, with face-to-face, in-person classes and a full schedule of student activities, said UM President Lonnie Burnett.

“We will continue to follow CDC guidelines, and we are confident in our ability to make the necessary adjustments if safety concerns arise during fall semester,” Burnett said.

The university has continued holding in-person, face-to-face classes during the pandemic, with some limitations. The greatest impact in a return to normal will be the ability to offer a wide range of full capacity student activities, including athletic events and Ram Rush student orientation week, Burnett said.

During fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters, the university capped classroom size to follow CDC distancing guidelines, with students alternating between Zoom/synchronous learning and on-ground classes.

“Because of our small size and ability to adjust quickly, the University of Mobile has been able to continue holding in-person classes this past fall semester and during the current spring semester. Our fall semester graduation was held in-person on campus in December, and we are planning for an in-person outdoor graduation ceremony on May 8,” Burnett said.

The number of COVID-19 cases has been on the decline since peaking at 21 positive cases in the third week of October. Currently, there are no cases on campus, with only three commuter students and one faculty member in isolation or quarantine.

Registration for fall semester is underway, and the university continues to host in-person campus visits, including the upcoming March 19 UM Day. Schedule a campus visit or RSVP for UM Day at umobile.edu/visit.