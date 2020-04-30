MOBILE, Ala. --Dr. Lonnie Burnett, president of the University of Mobile, announced today the private Christian university plans to resume on-ground instruction and residential housing this fall.
Faculty will report to campus Aug. 10 with classes set to begin Aug. 17. Move-in day for residential students will be Aug. 14.
As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent state guidelines, the university transitioned to a fully online format for the second half of the spring semester.
Currently, private campus tours are available by reservation for prospective students and their families. Reservations may be made at umobile.edu/visit or call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222. The university is accepting applications for fall enrollment at umobile.edu/apply.
University officials will continue to monitor the situation and work with state and local officials to ensure the health and safety of all students and employees. Any modifications to current plans will be promptly communicated.
