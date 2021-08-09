MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The University of Mobile unveiled its new facility to help student-athletes prepare for competition.
The JL Bedsole Sports Performance Center is a 4,000 square-foot facility that replaces the university's 35-year-old training facility and weight room tucked in the Pharr Gym.
"Our 400 student-athletes will all use this building, all of our teams. It's been very needed. It's a great improvement on campus. This will be a workhorse for the university," said UM President Dr. Lonnie Burnett.
The facility also includes strength and conditioning space, a nutrition room, and other amenities. It was built with funds from grants and donations.
