MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The University of Mobile reports one of its student athletes has died.
The university's athletics program posted on its University of Mobile Rams social media accounts Sunday night that softball player Amberly Montgomery has died. The posts did not state a cause for her death.
"We are heartbroken," the message states. "Amberly was loved by so many and was an integral part of the University of Mobile Softball program for the past three seasons.
"We join the UM Softball team in mourning and send Amberly’s family and loved ones our deepest prayers and love during this heartbreaking time."
In a statement, UM Head Softball Coach Alison Sellers-Cook said, "Amberly was a great teammate and so fun to coach. No matter the role she faced, she did it so well at 100% effort. She is going to be missed so much.
