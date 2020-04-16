MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Due to the continued uncertainty concerning the COVID-19 outbreak, the Spring 2020 University of Mobile Commencement Service will be moved to Saturday, Dec, 12, 2020.
This service will honor all 2020 graduates from both the spring and fall semesters.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. and will be held on the university lawn.
Spring graduates will receive their diplomas via certified U.S. mail upon the completion of all graduation requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.