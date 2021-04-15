MOBILE, Ala. --In a letter to the University of South Alabama community, the USA Board of Trustees discusses the ongoing search for a new president.

According to the letter, President Tony Waldrop will serve out the rest of his vacation days until his retirement on July 1, effective immediately.

Executive Vice President John Smith will also serve as acting president during this time.

The full letter reads as follows:

Dear USA Students, Faculty and Staff,

This week the Executive Committee of the USA Board of Trustees met on two occasions to make a number of decisions related to the search for a new University president. In keeping with the board’s commitment to inform the University community about major milestones in the presidential search process, we want to share with you the actions the board has taken.

First, after discussions with President Tony Waldrop, the executive committee has agreed to allow President Waldrop to utilize his accrued vacation time for the remainder of his time with USA, effective as of today and until his retirement on July 1. President Waldrop has guided the University of South Alabama through a tremendous period of growth and improvement in academics, healthcare, student life and athletics, and he has the gratitude of the Board for all that he has done to enhance the teaching, research and service missions of the University.

Second, the executive committee has asked Executive Vice President John Smith to serve as acting president, effective immediately. Dr. Smith has been with USA since 2008, serving initially as vice president for student affairs and later as special assistant to the president. The Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Smith as acting president in 2013, a position he held until Dr. Waldrop was named president in 2014. Dr. Smith was named executive vice president in 2014.

Also this week, the executive committee approved the recommendation of the presidential search committee to engage the services of R. William Funk and Associates, a national search firm with an outstanding record of successful presidential placements, to assist with the president search. You will be hearing more about the search process in the near future, and the entire University community will be provided opportunities to give feedback on the finalist candidates.

Finally, the executive committee this week approved the charge to the presidential search committee and the proposal from the search firm, which you can read on the Board of Trustees website. In particular, the role of the search committee includes the responsibility to communicate timely news about the structure, timing, process, and progress of the search to the University community.

The Board of Trustees is confident that the work of the search committee, along with USA’s reputation and standing as a first-class institution of higher education and healthcare, will result in a very strong pool of interested candidates from which the next president of the University will be selected. We will continue to communicate with the University community throughout the search process.

Jimmy Shumock, Chair pro tempore

USA Board of Trustees