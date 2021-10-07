MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The University of South Alabama Board of Trustees has voted to accept the recommendations of the University’s President Search Committee and will invite three finalists to interview for the position of University of South Alabama president.

The finalists for the position of USA president are:

• Dr. Damon Andrew, dean and professor, College of Education, Florida State University.

• Jo Bonner, chief of staff to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.

• Dr. Michael Tidwell, immediate past president, The University of Texas at Tyler.

“The search for our next president yielded significant interest from a broad array of candidates, demonstrating that the University of South Alabama has an excellent reputation across the country,” said USA Board of Trustees Chair pro tempore Jimmy Shumock. “We’re very pleased that our presidency was attractive to so many highly qualified candidates.”

Detailed information about each finalist is available on the USA President Search website at www.SouthAlabama.edu/presidentsearch. Each finalist will meet with members of the University community during the month of October.

After reviewing feedback from the finalists’ campus visits, the Board of Trustees will meet to decide upon its selection for president. The new president’s start date will be determined by their individual circumstances and will be announced after discussions with the selected candidate