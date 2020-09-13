MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The University of South Alabama is moving classes online due to the threat of Tropical Storm Sally.
Classes will go to remote instruction for students on Monday and Tuesday. No in-person classes will be held on campus during those days.
As of Sunday, things are expected to return to normal for USA on Wednesday.
USA Libraries, Student Center, and Student Recreation Center will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.
The main dining hall will have modified hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. All other dining locations will be closed.
Essential employees should check with their supervisors to receive instructions about schedules and weather preparations.
