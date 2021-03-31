A University of South Alabama police sergeant is in the hospital after he was hit by a car over the weekend.

Kenneth Johnson underwent multiple surgeries following the incident and is now recovering.

Mobile Police said Johnson was trying to catch his dog that ran into the road when he was struck Sunday night around 10 p.m. Johnson suffered a broken arm, several breaks in his leg, and broken ribs. The dog was unhurt.

There is a fund to help Johnson cover medical expenses. Donations can be made at South Alabama Federal Credit Union on Hillcrest Road. The routing and account number for the fund is R: 265176203 A: 65540.